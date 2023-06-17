Rep. Terri Sewell visits Uniontown for “Congress in your Community” tour

UNIONTOWN, Ala. (WSFA) - U.S. Representative Terri Sewell (AL-07) has been visiting constituents in her district for her annual “Congress in your Community” tour.

The congresswoman made a stop at Uniontown to inform people about the latest updates in Congress and to teach them about the resources available to them from the federal government, two years after a bipartisan infrastructure deal was passed.

“My hope is that by explaining to my constituents what the money is in these bills and them understanding that it’s block granted to the state,” said Congresswoman Terri Sewell.

Sewell informed residents of Uniontown that monies are available for their elected officials to improve the quality of life, adding all they have to do is apply.

“The state of Alabama is sitting on $2 billion,” Sewell said, “The federal government is sending it over the next five years for infrastructure improvement.”

Infrastructure improvement is one of the city’s biggest focuses as they deal with an ongoing water and sewer issue.

Uniontown’s new mayor, Ronald Miller, said the city has delayed addressing the issue because they have not had the funds to address the issue.

“We’re a poor community,” Miller said, “We rely on grants.”

The city recently appointed people to their new water and sewer board.

The infrastructure phase of the project has been underway for two years and is expected to be completed within the next two years.

Miller said they will next have to address the problem of pumping wastewater to a treatment plant “which we don’t have and which we can’t afford”, adding they will ask for more funding from state agencies.

Not reading this story on the WSFA News App? Get news alerts FASTER and FREE in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store!

Copyright 2023 WSFA. All rights reserved.