Single-vehicle crash leaves 1 dead in Lee County

LEE COUNTY, Ala. (WTVM) - A Single-vehicle crash in Lee County has claimed the life of an Auburn man.

According to the officials, the crash occurred at approximately 11:26 p.m. Friday, June 16. They say 48-year-old Damarius M. Morgan was fatally injured, while walking in the roadway, when he was struck by a 2010 Honda Accord driven by 19-year-old Shawndria D. Calloway.

Officials say Morgan was pronounced deceased at the scene. The crash occurred on Alabama 14 near the 216 mile marker, approximately two miles west of Auburn, in Lee County.

Nothing further is available as troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s (ALEA) Highway Patrol Division continue to investigate.

