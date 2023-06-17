Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

Single-vehicle crash leaves 1 dead in Lee County

ALEA logo
ALEA logo(Source: Alabama Law Enforcement Agency)
By Josiah Berry
Published: Jun. 17, 2023 at 10:50 AM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEE COUNTY, Ala. (WTVM) - A Single-vehicle crash in Lee County has claimed the life of an Auburn man.

According to the officials, the crash occurred at approximately 11:26 p.m. Friday, June 16. They say 48-year-old Damarius M. Morgan was fatally injured, while walking in the roadway, when he was struck by a 2010 Honda Accord driven by 19-year-old Shawndria D. Calloway.

Officials say Morgan was pronounced deceased at the scene. The crash occurred on Alabama 14 near the 216 mile marker, approximately two miles west of Auburn, in Lee County.

Nothing further is available as troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s (ALEA) Highway Patrol Division continue to investigate.

Copyright 2023 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The mother and three of her five children were inside of the home when the tree fell
Mother of 5 loses home, vehicle in Montgomery storm
Tugboat sinks in Alabama River
Tugboat sinks in Alabama River
The Alabama Department of Human Resources
Alabama DHR announces 7th round of childcare bonuses
James Earl McIntyre has been arrested and charged after allegedly shooting the same victim...
Man charged with shooting same victim twice in week’s span
Gov. Kay Ivey has signed a bill into law to reduce the state’s grocery tax.
Alabama grocery tax reduction bill signed into law

Latest News

The crash happened at approximately 1 a.m. Saturday on U.S. 331 near mile marker 85, about 12...
Millbrook woman killed in early Saturday morning crash
Birmingham Southern College
Gov. Ivey signs bill approving funding for Birmingham-Southern College
Congresswoman Terri Sewell (AL-07) was in Uniontown to listen to the needs of her constituents...
Rep. Terri Sewell visits Uniontown for “Congress in your Community” tour
Tips for staying safe outside this summer