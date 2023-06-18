Advertise
1 dead, 5 injured in separate weekend Montgomery shootings

The four shootings remain under investigation.(Source: WSFA 12 News)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Jun. 18, 2023 at 4:38 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - One person is dead and five people were injured after four separate shootings in Montgomery this weekend, according to Montgomery police.

According to MPD, the first shooting happened around 4:40 p.m. Saturday in the area of Fairground Road and Yarborough Street. Officers and fire medics responded to the scene and found a juvenile male victim with a non life-threatening gunshot wound. An additional juvenile male victim at the scene also sustained non life-threatening injuries from a gunshot wound. Both victims were taken to a local hospital for treatment.

Police responded to the 3300 block of Fountain Lane around 12:30 a.m. Sunday. They found a juvenile male victim with life-threatening injuries from a gunshot wound. The victim was transported to a local hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

The third shooting happened in the 3700 block of Norman Bridge Road, according to police. Just after 1 a.m. on Sunday, MPD responded to a local hospital in reference to subjects shot. Officers found an adult male with non life-threatening injuries from a gunshot wound. There was also a juvenile male victim with life-threatening injuries from a gunshot wound.

Police say the fourth shooting happened on Sunday in the area of Mt. Meigs Road and Boyce Street. MPD responded to a local hospital around 3:55 a.m. after getting a report of a person being shot. Officers found an adult female with non life-threatening injuries from a gunshot wound.

The four shootings remain under investigation. No additional information surrounding the shootings was released.

