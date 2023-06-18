Biscuits Walk Off Shuckers, 6-4

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Biscuits (31-31) were down 4-2 entering the seventh, but clutch hitting with two outs on the board allowed the butter and blue to steal a 6-4 win over the Biloxi Shuckers (31-31) on Saturday night at Riverwalk Stadium.

Montgomery struck first in the bottom of the second with an RBI-single from Diego Infante to make the score 1-0. It was the eighth RBI for Infante in the series, and the first one surrendered by Tobias Myers in his 12th start of the season for Biloxi.

A 376 ft. home run from Tristan Peters gave Montgomery a 2-0 lead in the bottom of the fourth and made it 17 unanswered runs since the third inning of yesterday’s opening game. Biloxi had a chance to end the scoring drought in the next frame with bases loaded, but Anthony Molina forced a double play to keep the shutout alive in his 13th start.

The Shuckers broke through in the top of the sixth with a two-run single from Carlos D. Rodriguez. A wild pitch from Patrick Wicklander allowed Jackson Chourio to score without resistance, and a sacrifice fly from Tristen Lutz put Biloxi ahead 4-2 entering the next frame.

With two outs in the bottom of the seventh, Erik Ostberg provided a clutch RBI-single to cut the deficit to one. After Austin Shenton walked, Ronny Simon hit a grounder into center field for another RBI-single and tied the game at 4-4.

With two runners in scoring position and one out on the board for Biloxi, Enmanuel Mejia (2-2) recorded back-to-back strikeouts to keep the game tied going into the bottom of the ninth. With two outs remaining, Shenton walked it off with a two-run homer to right-center field and claimed the 6-4 victory for the butter and blue.

Mejia earned his second win of the season while T.J. Shook (2-3) recorded his third loss and first blown save. Tyler Black also lost a league-high 35-game on-base streak after finishing 0-4 with two strikeouts.

Shenton leads the Southern League in batting average at .324 and is tied for second place in home runs with 11. The third baseman became the sixth player to reach 40 RBIs and is closing in on becoming the first to reach 70 hits.

The Biscuits and the Shuckers will close the series on Sunday, June 18 with first pitch scheduled for 3:33 PM. It will be Bark in the Park including a Father’s Day Pint Glass Giveaway presented by Common Bond Brewers. Sean Hunley (2-1) will make his first start for Montgomery since May 14, while Christian Mejias makes his 11th start of the season for Biloxi.

