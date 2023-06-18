Advertise
Cyclist dies after collision with vehicle in Montgomery

Police say there is no further information available for release in connection to this ongoing investigation.(Source: WSFA 12 News)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Jun. 18, 2023 at 1:38 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery police are investigating a crash involving a bicyclist who was struck and killed by a vehicle early Saturday morning.

According to MPD, at about 12:00 a.m., units responded to Vaughn Road at Sturbridge Drive in reference to a vehicle versus bicycle collision that resulted in a fatality.

The cyclist, an adult male, sustained fatal injuries from the collision and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say there is no further information available for release in connection to this ongoing investigation.

