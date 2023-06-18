Eastdale Mall reports successes, despite malls closing in U.S.

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Eastdale Mall in Montgomery has been successful as the city’s longest-standing mall for nearly five decades despite a trend of malls closing in the U.S. over the last 15 years.

“We’ve been blessed,” said General Manager Richard Holman.

Holman reported that the mall does not have any vacancies after announcing four new retailers, adding there is a waiting list of businesses wanting to rent out a space.

He mentioned the mall giving local businesses a chance is what has made the mall successful.

“Support your local businesses,” Holman said, “I can tell you we’ve got a lot of great ones out here.”

Even with more consumers turning towards online shopping, Holman added there are still people that prefer to shop in-store because they want to see the product for themselves before buying it.

“People still like to feel and touch that product when they come out,” Holman said, “I think you have to have a good product. You’ve got to offer a good service, and you got to have something that someone has been looking for.”

Holman is optimistic that malls could make a comeback if they could find a unique way to appeal to consumers.

