First Alert: Rain/storms to impact Alabama tonight into Monday morning

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The active weather pattern across Alabama continues as we move through tonight. Showers and storms are developing across the Mid-South and those storms are forecast to push across Central and South Alabama overnight, bringing with it the chance for strong to severe storms.

The stormy weather is forecast to enter the northwest part of the state around 9 pm, with showers and storms lingering through the morning hours on Monday.

First Alert 12 (WSFA 12 News)

Primary storm threats expected overnight include damaging winds up to 70+ mph, large hail, frequent lightning, and heavy rain that could cause flash flooding. There are enough dynamics in place that a tornado or two cannot be ruled out (best dynamics for spin in the atmosphere looks to be in west Alabama).

With another round of rain and storms expected, and an overnight event at that, it is a good idea before you head to bed to make sure cell phones are charged, the WSFA First Alert weather app is downloaded, and your NOAA Weather Radio is in operation. Also, have a plan of action in place just in case a warning is issued for your location.

First Alert 12 (WSFA 12 News)

The start to Juneteenth on Monday is looking stormy, but there is some indication we will see a brief break in activity mid-morning, ahead of our next round of rain and storms that start to form by Monday afternoon and into the evening hours.

Stronger storms are again possible on Monday afternoon, with the primary threats being damaging wind gusts upwards of 60+ mph, along with large hail, flash flooding and frequent lightning.

First Alert 12 (WSFA 12 News)

This unsettled weather pattern looks to continue Tuesday all the way through Friday, as showers and storms are possible each day, with a few storms packing a punch. Just note, it will not be a washout every day, there are expected periods of dry weather, intermixed with the shower and storm chances.

Highs all next week will remain in the 80s with the muggy factor remaining in place. Lows will also hover in the 60s and 70s each night. Temperatures, for the most part, will remain below normal for this time of the year, all due to the elevated rain chances expected this week.

First Alert 12 (WSFA 12 News)

Tracking the Tropics: The National Hurricane Center is watching a developing system in the Atlantic Ocean. NHC officials give it a 90 percent chance of development into something tropical over the next 48 hours. If it does form, the next name on the Tropical Cyclone list is Bret.

First Alert 12 (WSFA 12 News)

As always, remember to download the free WSFA 12 News First Alert Weather app. That way you can gain the latest weather information from the First Alert Weather Team wherever you go. Just search WSFA Weather in the Apple App Store or Google Play store today.

Copyright 2023 WSFA. All rights reserved.