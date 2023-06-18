First Alert: Tracking multiple rounds of rain/storms now through Monday

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The active pattern enveloping Central and South Alabama is not going anywhere. The result will be multiple waves/rounds of showers and storms again today and Monday. Most of these rounds will have at least a low-end severe risk for parts of Alabama.

Any rounds or complexes or storms that push across the state would be capable of strong to damaging wind gusts, large hail, heavy rain and frequent lightning.

In addition, given the hefty rainfall totals already observed there will be at least a low threat of flash flooding with any round of storms we see. Most of us will avoid any significant flooding issues, but we can’t rule it out if the rain comes down heavily on any given day.

Timing out the exact windows when storms are most likely to hit Central Alabama is pretty difficult to do more than a day or so in advance. However, the overall coverage looks pretty high most days, especially by June standards. As a result, we’ve put a 50-60% chance -- give or take -- of showers and thunderstorms each day through the middle of next week.

Some days have a slightly lower 40% chance for now, and a couple periods may see an increase to a 70% chance as we get closer. As time progresses, we will be able to fine tune the exact rain chances and coverage. So when it comes to any outdoor plans we would not cancel anything at this point.

We recommend being prepared for being impacted by rain and thunderstorms if you plan on being outside. Even if storms do impact your location, it will not rain for the whole day. You’ll probably be able to get right back to your activity in an hour or two.

Temperatures in this kind of pattern are also tricky due to the rain and storms possible each day. The official forecast is calling for middle to upper 80s for most of us. There may be some lower 80s later this week as rain coverage and clouds hinder our ability to warm up.

