Five-year-old dead after drowning at Smith Lake Saturday

CULLMAN, Ala. (WAFF) - A five-year-old boy’s body was recovered Saturday at Smith Lake in Cullman.

The child had been reported missing and at approximately 6 p.m. Saturday, Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s (ALEA) Aviation Unit, Marine Patrol and Highway Patrol Divisions all responded to the Crane Hill area of Lake Smith sent rescue efforts.

According to the Cullman County Coroner Jeremy Kilpatrick, the child died from drowning.

