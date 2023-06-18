Happy Father’s Day! See and share your dad’s photos with us

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Happy Father’s Day from all of us here at WSFA 12 News! Here are some of the fathers in our viewing area spotlighted by their families! If you want your dad’s photo to be included, send it to wsfa.com/submit!

Here are some of the promos we created with photos you shared!

Not reading this story on the WSFA News App? Get news alerts FASTER and FREE in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store!

Copyright 2023 WSFA. All rights reserved.