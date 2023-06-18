Theft suspect involved in 3-vehicle crash in Montgomery

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A theft suspect’s vehicle was involved in a three-vehicle crash in Montgomery, according to police.

Police say on Saturday at about 7:50 p.m., MPD responded to the 7300 block of Eastchase Parkway in reference to a theft. At the scene, contact was made with the complainant who told police that assorted property was taken. The suspect fled the scene before MPD arrived.

While in the area, police and fire medics responded to the area of Eastchase Parkway and Minnie Brown Road in reference to a three-vehicle collision involving the suspect vehicle.

MPD units engaged in a foot pursuit however, after an extensive search, police say the suspect was able to escape.

There were no injuries to the additional drivers involved in the crash.

No further information is available at this time.

