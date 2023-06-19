1 dead, 6 injured in separate weekend Montgomery shootings

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - One person died and six people were injured after separate shootings in Montgomery this weekend, according to Montgomery police.

According to MPD, the first shooting happened around 4:40 p.m. Saturday in the area of Fairground Road and Yarborough Street. Officers and fire medics responded to the scene and found a juvenile male victim with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound. An additional juvenile male victim at the scene also sustained non-life-threatening injuries from a gunshot wound. Both victims were taken to a local hospital for treatment.

Police responded to the 3300 block of Fountain Lane around 12:30 a.m. Sunday. They found a juvenile male victim with life-threatening injuries from a gunshot wound. The victim was transported to a local hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

The third shooting happened in the 3700 block of Norman Bridge Road. Just after 1 a.m. on Sunday, MPD responded to a local hospital in reference to a person who was shot. Officers found an adult male with non-life-threatening injuries from a gunshot wound. There was also a juvenile male victim with life-threatening injuries from a gunshot wound.

The fourth shooting happened on Sunday in the area of Mt. Meigs Road and Boyce Street. MPD responded to a local hospital around 3:55 a.m. after getting a report of a person being shot. Officers found an adult female with non-life-threatening injuries from a gunshot wound.

A fifth shooting took place around 4:50 p.m. Sunday in the area of Troy Highway. MPD says a man had life-threatening injuries after being shot. He was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

The shootings remain under investigation. No additional information surrounding the shootings was released.

