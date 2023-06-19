Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

1 dead, 6 injured in separate weekend Montgomery shootings

By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Jun. 18, 2023 at 4:38 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - One person died and six people were injured after separate shootings in Montgomery this weekend, according to Montgomery police.

According to MPD, the first shooting happened around 4:40 p.m. Saturday in the area of Fairground Road and Yarborough Street. Officers and fire medics responded to the scene and found a juvenile male victim with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound. An additional juvenile male victim at the scene also sustained non-life-threatening injuries from a gunshot wound. Both victims were taken to a local hospital for treatment.

Police responded to the 3300 block of Fountain Lane around 12:30 a.m. Sunday. They found a juvenile male victim with life-threatening injuries from a gunshot wound. The victim was transported to a local hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

The third shooting happened in the 3700 block of Norman Bridge Road. Just after 1 a.m. on Sunday, MPD responded to a local hospital in reference to a person who was shot. Officers found an adult male with non-life-threatening injuries from a gunshot wound. There was also a juvenile male victim with life-threatening injuries from a gunshot wound.

The fourth shooting happened on Sunday in the area of Mt. Meigs Road and Boyce Street. MPD responded to a local hospital around 3:55 a.m. after getting a report of a person being shot. Officers found an adult female with non-life-threatening injuries from a gunshot wound.

A fifth shooting took place around 4:50 p.m. Sunday in the area of Troy Highway. MPD says a man had life-threatening injuries after being shot. He was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

The shootings remain under investigation. No additional information surrounding the shootings was released.

Not reading this story on the WSFA News App? Get news alerts FASTER and FREE in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store!

Copyright 2023 WSFA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

First Alert 12
First Alert: Tornado Watch in effect for parts of Alabama into Monday morning
Police say there is no further information available for release in connection to this ongoing...
Cyclist dies after collision with vehicle in Montgomery
There were no injuries to the additional drivers involved in the crash.
Theft suspect involved in 3-vehicle crash in Montgomery
Despite a spike in e-commerce within the last three years, the Eastdale Mall still sees a lot...
Eastdale Mall reports successes, despite malls closing in U.S.

Latest News

FILE - This image shows the logo for the U.S. Coast Guard.
A search is underway for missing submarine that takes people to see Titanic
Montgomery Zoo to host blood drive with Red Cross
Boswell family charitable foundation
American Red Cross blood drive at the Montgomery Zoo