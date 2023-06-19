Advertise
2 fires at vacant buildings under investigation in Montgomery

Montgomery Fire Rescue
Montgomery Fire Rescue(WSFA 12 News)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Jun. 19, 2023 at 8:15 AM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Two fires are under investigation in Montgomery.

According to Montgomery Fire Rescue, both fires involved vacant buildings.

The first fire occurred on Sunday at an abandoned hotel on Carmichael Road. MFR says firefighters saw flames coming from the structure when they arrived. The building had reports of people living inside, but after further investigation, no one was found.

The second fire happened early Monday morning at a home on Camden Street, MFR said. When firefighters arrived, the house was fully engulfed in flames.

MFR said neighbors reported the home to be vacant and no residents were found after a search.

The cause of both fires is under investigation by the Bureau of Investigation.

