Birmingham to meet New Orleans in Division Championship; discounted tickets available

Skip Holtz: Pack Protective for the Stallions
By Jeffery Winborne
Published: Jun. 19, 2023 at 12:38 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The defending USFL champions are once again in the Playoffs as Birmingham will host the South Division Championship on Sunday, June 25, inside Protective Stadium.

To help pack Protective Stadium, WBRC FOX6 News and the USFL have partnered to offer fans a chance to get discounted tickets to the game.

“Anything can happen in the Playoffs,” Stallions Head Coach Skip Holtz said on Good Day Alabama Monday. “We’re going to play New Orleans for a third time. It’s the first time in like 38 years that there has been a playoff game here in Birmingham since the original USFL. So, we’re really excited for the opportunity to host it.”

Birmingham and New Orleans are tied on the season, with the Breakers winning the first game 45-31. Birmingham picked up the win in their second meeting, winning 24-20 last month.

On the line this time, however, is an opportunity to play for a USFL Championship. It’s a unique game in that it is practically a home game for both teams.

Since the beginning of the 2023 season, Birmingham and New Orleans have shared a home in Protective Stadium.

Holtz said that, while it is indeed unique, he’s enjoyed the working relationship with the New Orleans staff.

“We’ve got to work together on a daily basis. We share facilities. We share a hotel. All our offices are on the same floor here at the hotel. There are a lot of unique things about it,” explained Holtz. “But we have a great relationship. He’s a great guy and I’ve enjoyed working with him. There’s give and take across the board. But, like we’ve both said, ‘Let’s make sure the South comes out to Birmingham.’ So right now, it’s going to play out. We’re looking forward to round three between the Birmingham Stallions and the New Orleans Breakers.”

Birmingham and New Orleans will kick off the USFL Playoffs on Sunday, June 25, at 6 p.m. inside Protective Stadium. For discounted tickets, click here.

