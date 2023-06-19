Biscuits Take Series Against Shuckers, 6-5

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Despite starting the series with back-to-back losses, the Biscuits (32-31) took four-straight games over the Biloxi Shuckers (31-32) to take their first series since April, including a 6-5 victory in the finale on Sunday afternoon at Riverwalk Stadium.

Sean Hunley made his eighth start of the season for Montgomery and opened his first Double-A appearance since May 14 strong. The former league leader in ERA retired the side in order on 12 pitches to send the game into the bottom of the second.

Christian Mejias (4-4) also had a strong first inning to begin his 10th start of the season, retiring three of the first four batters to keep the game scoreless entering the second.

With two outs in the top of the inning, Biloxi rattled off three-straight hits and brought a runner around third in an attempt to score after a single from Ethan Murray. However, Heriberto Hernandez threw it to home plate in time, and Logan Driscoll made the tag to end the frame.

An altercation between Driscoll and Zavier Warren ensued, and the benches cleared, but there were no ejections as both teams were separated, and no punches were thrown.

The Shuckers had another chance to score in the third inning after Hunley loaded the bases with two outs, but the righty was able to notch his fifth strikeout of the game to avoid allowing a run.

Austin Shenton broke the ice with a two-run shot to nearly the exact same spot as his walk-off homer the night before. It was the 12th home run for the third baseman and gave the Biscuits a 2-0 lead entering the fifth.

Biloxi broke through in the top of the inning with an RBI double from Tyler Black, RBI-groundout from Noah Campbell, and a sacrifice fly from Wes Clarke. Down 3-2 in the bottom of the inning, Montgomery immediately tied the game with an RBI single from Junior Caminero. The game would not be tied for long as Shenton fired off his second two-run shot of the day to make the score 5-3.

Wes Clarke led off the eighth inning with a solo home run to right-center field, cutting the lead down to one. The Biscuits were able to extend the lead back to two runs after Driscoll fired an RBI single into right field, making the score 6-4 going into the final frame.

The Shuckers made the score 6-5 after Jackson Chourio advanced to home plate off a wild pitch from Nelson Alvarez. With the tying run at second, Alvarez got the final strikeout and clinched the series for the butter and blue.

John Doxakis (3-2) earned his third win of the season, while Mejias recorded his fourth loss, and Alvarez earned his first career Double-A save with a solid performance in the final frame.

Chris Adams-Wall also earned his final win as the broadcaster of the Montgomery Biscuits. The longest-tenured broadcaster in franchise history is set to move on and become the pregame and postgame show host for Rays Radio.

The Biscuits will make the trip to Madison, Alabama, for a six-game series against the Rocket City Trash Pandas on Tuesday, June 20. The first pitch is scheduled for 6:35 PM and features Patrick Wicklander (1-1) on the mound for Montgomery.

The Biscuits will return to Riverwalk Stadium on Wednesday, June 28, to open the second half of the season against the Pensacola Blue Wahoos. The six-game series will include a Tank Top Giveaway on Thirsty Thursday, June 29; a Car Visor Giveaway on Friday, June 30; Princess Night and MAX Fireworks on Saturday, July 1; a Beach Towel Giveaway pres. by Dentistry for Children on Saturday, July 2; and an Independence Day Celebration along with MAX Fireworks on Monday, July 3.

