First Alert: More showers, storms expected this week

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The relentless weather pattern featuring wave after wave of strong to severe thunderstorms across the Deep South will change a bit this week. That’s about the best thing I’ve typed in a week! Don’t get us wrong, the chance for rain and thunderstorms will stay pretty high through the end of the workweek. It’s just the risk of severe thunderstorms drops considerably after today...

This afternoon additional storms will fire up across Central and South Alabama. These could bring spotty wind damage and large hail, especially for those south of U.S. 80 and Montgomery.

Coverage of rain and storms will also favor the southern half of the area. Things dry out this evening and remain that way tonight. Skies will be partly cloudy with lows bottoming out in the upper 60s.

Severe weather is possible today, especially across South Alabama. (WSFA 12 News)

The first half of Tuesday will be dry with temperatures warming into the mid-80s. By 3 p.m. or so expect scattered showers and thunderstorms to fire up and move generally from north to south. A strong storm or two is possible late Tuesday afternoon into Tuesday evening.

Coverage of rain and storms actually increases Tuesday night and remains high to very high Wednesday and Thursday. An all-day rain event is unlikely either day, but there will be a solid covering of rain and storms both days.

As a result of the rain and cloudiness, high temperatures will struggle in get much above 80 degrees Wednesday and Thursday. That is well below the normal of 92 degrees for late June.

Our active pattern continues with more showers and storms... (WSFA 12 News)

While we don’t completely dry out this weekend, it does appear as though rain chances go down to isolated or scattered levels starting Friday. The latest forecast has a 50% chance of rain Friday, a 40% chance Saturday and a 30% chance Sunday.

Of course these percentages are likely to be adjusted at least somewhat as we get closer and get a better idea of how things will play out. With the lower chances for rain comes slightly warmer temperatures in the middle to upper 80s Friday and this weekend.

As always, remember to download the free WSFA 12 News First Alert Weather app. That way you can gain the latest weather information from the First Alert Weather Team wherever you go. Just search WSFA Weather in the Apple App Store or Google Play store today.

Copyright 2023 WSFA. All rights reserved.