Hope Inspired Ministries helps Montgomery man turn his life around

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - An idea and a servant-minded mission called Hope Inspired Ministries was founded in Montgomery in 2012.

Since then, their programs to prepare and equip marginalized individuals have multiplied throughout the state and transformed lives.

The curriculum is structured around accountability, compassion, and equipping individuals for success. The goal is to help people to become self-supporting and productive.

“Juvenile justice is about second chances and getting individuals ready to move on with their life maybe after having a challenging time,” said Executive Director of the Department of Youth Services Steven Lafreniere.

It’s an 8-week program Hope Inspired Ministries administers with partners who have like-minded goals to look to the future and to keep the past in the past.

“It’s a challenging time life for young people sometimes, and yes, because of the life circumstances and backgrounds that they have had, reaching out and connecting with young people can be challenging,” said Lafreniere.

Recent graduate Daveyun Stinson is the epitome of what HIM is all about.

When Stinson joined the program, organizers say he was the quietest person in the room. Now he has blossomed into a leader and recently completed boot camp with the United States Marine Corps.

“To see him coming here with a Marine shirt on and every plan that he said he was going to do and acting on it just to be a part of this just so monumental,” said Brandon Cleggs-Burns, Site Director of HIM.

“My little nephew used to come and see me every day telling me he wants to be just like me, but before I went to DYS, he would tell me that, and I would tell him to stop saying that. Now, I actually see why he’s saying that, and he still, to this day tells me he wants to be like me,” said Stinson.

Due to strict structure and accountability, only about half of the students who enroll complete the course.

However, those who graduate have a near 90% success rate in finding employment.

If you would like to enroll, volunteer or donate to the HIM Ministries, click here.

