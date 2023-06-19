Advertise
Inmate death at Shelby County Jail under investigation

Joshua Dewayne Files
Joshua Dewayne Files(Shelby County Jail)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Jun. 19, 2023 at 12:34 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
SHELBY COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - Shelby County Sheriff John Samaniego requested the St. Clair County Sheriff’s Office to conduct a review of a death of an inmate who was being held at the Shelby County Jail.

Joshua Dewayne Files was booked into the Shelby County Jail June 6 on an outstanding warrant for a Probation Violation related to a previous Theft of Property 1st charge.

As a standard protocol, Files had a medical and mental health assessment during the booking process. Following the evaluation, Files was housed in a general population unit.

According to police, on June 12, Files began displaying erratic behavior and he was placed in a special housing cell where jail watch protocols were initiated.

Jail deputies conducted a routine safety check June 15 at approximately 10:50 a.m. and discovered Files to be suffering from a medical emergency. Deputies and medical staff with the Shelby County Jail immediately began emergency life-saving efforts.

Southeast Shelby Rescue arrived on scene and transported Files to a local hospital where he remained under the care of the hospital staff until he was pronounced deceased at approximately 9 p.m. June 17.

The Alabama Department of Forensic Sciences will conduct an autopsy to determine the cause of death.

This is a developing story.

We will provide updates as new information becomes available.

