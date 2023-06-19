Millbrook to unveil its 5th city mural

MILLBROOK, Ala. (WSFA) - Millbrook will officially unveil its fifth city mural on Thursday.

The mural’s unveiling will be held at 10 a.m. and is located on the Overhead Door at 3741 Grandview Road, adjacent to Millbrook City Hall.

City officials say the mural, “Since 1956,″ was created by local artist Maddie Hughes. It is a depiction of the original Overhead Door from 67 years ago, along with the shadow of the beloved oak trees that used to line Main Street appearing from behind.

Millbrook will officially unveil its fifth city mural on Thursday. (Source: Millbrook Area Chamber of Commerce)

The project will also feature a set of interactive butterfly wings, where visitors can pose for pictures that can be posted on social media. Officials say both renderings have a very special meaning to the owner, Kayla Cleveland, and her family.

“Since 1956″ will be the city’s fifth installment to the Alabama Mural Trail. Millbrook’s fourth mural, “City on the Move,” was unveiled in March.

WSFA 12 News previously covered Millbrook’s mural unveiling in 2021. The Alabama Mural Trail also has works in Montgomery, Wetumpka, and Troy.

