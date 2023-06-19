Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

Millbrook to unveil its 5th city mural

Millbrook will officially unveil its fifth city mural on Thursday.
Millbrook will officially unveil its fifth city mural on Thursday.(Source: WSFA 12 News)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Jun. 19, 2023 at 4:30 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MILLBROOK, Ala. (WSFA) - Millbrook will officially unveil its fifth city mural on Thursday.

The mural’s unveiling will be held at 10 a.m. and is located on the Overhead Door at 3741 Grandview Road, adjacent to Millbrook City Hall.

City officials say the mural, “Since 1956,″ was created by local artist Maddie Hughes. It is a depiction of the original Overhead Door from 67 years ago, along with the shadow of the beloved oak trees that used to line Main Street appearing from behind.

Millbrook will officially unveil its fifth city mural on Thursday.
Millbrook will officially unveil its fifth city mural on Thursday.(Source: Millbrook Area Chamber of Commerce)

The project will also feature a set of interactive butterfly wings, where visitors can pose for pictures that can be posted on social media. Officials say both renderings have a very special meaning to the owner, Kayla Cleveland, and her family.

“Since 1956″ will be the city’s fifth installment to the Alabama Mural Trail. Millbrook’s fourth mural, “City on the Move,” was unveiled in March.

WSFA 12 News previously covered Millbrook’s mural unveiling in 2021. The Alabama Mural Trail also has works in Montgomery, Wetumpka, and Troy.

Not reading this story on the WSFA News App? Get news alerts FASTER and FREE in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store!

Copyright 2023 WSFA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

First Alert 12
First Alert: Tornado Watch in effect for parts of Alabama into Monday morning
The four shootings remain under investigation.
1 dead, 6 injured in separate weekend Montgomery shootings
On Monday, June 19, 2023, at about 10:40 a.m., MPD and Fire Medics responded to Norman Bridge...
Woman dies after crash in Montgomery Monday
Police say there is no further information available for release in connection to this ongoing...
Cyclist dies after collision with vehicle in Montgomery
There were no injuries to the additional drivers involved in the crash.
Theft suspect involved in 3-vehicle crash in Montgomery

Latest News

On Monday, June 19, 2023, at about 10:40 a.m., MPD and Fire Medics responded to Norman Bridge...
Woman dies after crash in Montgomery Monday
Severe weather that passed through Central Mississippi shredded this billboard in Ridgeland,...
1 dead, nearly 2 dozen injured after multiple tornadoes sweep through Mississippi
Secretary Blinken wraps up diplomatic trip to China
Woman dies after crash in Montgomery