Pike County woman’s trailer destroyed after last week’s severe weather

PIKE COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - A Pike County woman is seeking help after a storm caused a tree to fall and damage her home.

Shirley Brooks lives in the Brantley Mobile Home Park in Troy. She moved into the trailer 14 years ago after her husband passed away. Since then, the 75-year-old has put everything she had into the home.

During the storm, Brooks said she remembered hearing a big bang she thought was something falling on her roof. That something was a fallen tree that cut her trailer in half.

“It means my independence that and that car that was my security blanket,” said Brooks.

Brooks’ car was also damaged.

Since the incident, Brooks has been living without power. She said the power company fears the tree may have tampered with her home’s wiring which could cause a fire.

According to Pike County EMA Director Herbert Reeves, most homes in the county lost power during last week’s severe weather. Most of those are back up and running except for those like Brooks.

“I had power when that tree fell it didn’t even flicker,” said Brooks.

Brooks still lives in her home even though she has been told she should not live in this condition.

“It’s very important to me that at 75-year-old I don’t want no more change I mean it’s my trailer,” said Brooks.

Brooks is in need of help removing the tree from her home and potentially someone to repair the gap left by the tree.

If you would like to help, you can call Brooks at 334-413-1770

