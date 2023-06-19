Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

Police: Man arrested after quadruple homicide in Idaho home

FILE - A man in Idaho was arrested following a quadruple homicide.
FILE - A man in Idaho was arrested following a quadruple homicide.(MGN)
By Brittany Cooper and Amanda Alvarado
Published: Jun. 19, 2023 at 7:49 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KELLOGG, Idaho (KMVT/Gray News) — Police arrested a man believed to be connected to a quadruple homicide inside of a home in Idaho, KMVT reports.

Idaho State Police say a 911 call revealed four people were killed inside a home at the 500 block of West Brown Avenue in Kellogg, Idaho.

The call came in at 7:20 p.m. on Sunday to the Shoshone County dispatch center.

Law enforcement arrived to find the bodies and detained a 31-year-old man believed to be connected to the crime.

The Kellogg Police Department requested Idaho State Police to investigate the homicides.

Police believe there is no additional threat to the community.

The names of the victims and the suspect have not yet been released.

Copyright 2023 KMVT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

First Alert 12
First Alert: Tornado Watch in effect for parts of Alabama into Monday morning
The four shootings remain under investigation.
1 dead, 5 injured in separate weekend Montgomery shootings
Police say there is no further information available for release in connection to this ongoing...
Cyclist dies after collision with vehicle in Montgomery
There were no injuries to the additional drivers involved in the crash.
Theft suspect involved in 3-vehicle crash in Montgomery
Despite a spike in e-commerce within the last three years, the Eastdale Mall still sees a lot...
Eastdale Mall reports successes, despite malls closing in U.S.

Latest News

Pennies
Man who paid former employee in oily pennies ordered to pay nearly $40K
The bear was caught on video hanging by its claws from a second-story window.
Bear clings by claws from a second-story window
The bear was caught on video hanging by its claws from a second-story window.
Bear clings by claws from a second-story window
FILE - Medical personnel pronounced the full-term newborn dead at 2:33 p.m.
Newborn baby found in the back of a garbage truck despite Safe Haven laws, police say
Montgomery Fire Rescue
2 fires at vacant buildings under investigation in Montgomery