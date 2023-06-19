Woman dies after crash in Montgomery Monday

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A woman has died after a single-vehicle crash Monday in Montgomery.

According to Montgomery police, the crash happened around 10:40 a.m. in the area of Norman Bridge Road at Lynwood Drive. At the scene, officers found a woman who had sustained fatal injuries during the crash.

The woman has not yet been publicly identified.

A power pole appeared to have been struck during the crash, according to video from the scene.

On Monday, June 19, 2023, at about 10:40 a.m., MPD and Fire Medics responded to Norman Bridge Road at Lynwood Drive in reference to a single-vehicle traffic accident that resulted in a fatality. (WSFA 12 News)

No other information, including the potential cause of the crash, has been released.

