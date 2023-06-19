Woman dies after crash in Montgomery Monday
Published: Jun. 19, 2023 at 12:59 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A woman has died after a single-vehicle crash Monday in Montgomery.
According to Montgomery police, the crash happened around 10:40 a.m. in the area of Norman Bridge Road at Lynwood Drive. At the scene, officers found a woman who had sustained fatal injuries during the crash.
The woman has not yet been publicly identified.
A power pole appeared to have been struck during the crash, according to video from the scene.
No other information, including the potential cause of the crash, has been released.
