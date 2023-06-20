Advertise
AAA warns of hydroplaning on 2nd anniversary of fatal Butler County crash

Black smoke filled the sky two years ago along Interstate 65 near Butler County, after a...
Black smoke filled the sky two years ago along Interstate 65 near Butler County, after a multi-vehicle crash claimed 10 lives, nine of which were children.(WSFA 12 News)
By Brady Talbert
Published: Jun. 19, 2023 at 8:51 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
BUTLER COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - Black smoke filled the sky two years ago along Interstate 65 near Butler County, after a multi-vehicle crash claimed 10 lives, nine of which were children.

On the anniversary of this infamous crash, AAA Alabama stresses the disaster did not have to happen.

“It just seems so unnecessary, and sad, and could have been prevented,” said Clay Ingram with AAA.

The roads were wet during the crash which killed eight children affiliated with Alabama Sheriffs Youth Ranches.

The kids were traveling in a van after a Gulf Shores trip when multiple vehicles collided. Seven caught fire.

“We celebrate those young peoples’ lives every day,” said Michael Smith, CEO of Alabama Sheriffs Youth Ranches. “They’ve changed all of us, and there’s not a day that goes by we don’t think about them.”

The National Transportation Safety Board says the crash was caused by unsafe driving speeds, low visibility and wet roads.

Now, with wet weather in the forecast, AAA is warning of hydroplaning.

It does not take much water on the road to cause drivers to lose control, especially when it mixes with oil already on the asphalt.

“Once you get above 60 miles an hour, it becomes possible for you to be driving entirely on top of the water, with none of your tire actually touching the pavement,” Ingram said.

AAA is urging drivers to slow down and never use cruise control during rainy weather. It is also important to buckle up, and never slam on the brakes.

“Never try to adjust for your skid, just steer and look in the direction you want to go,” Ingram said. “When your tires do regain traction, you will be moving in the right direction.”

Researchers from The University of Alabama found that hydroplaning poses a larger threat in the South.

Alabama was among the states with the greatest risk. Their list also included Florida, Mississippi, Georgia, and others.

