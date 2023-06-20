Advertise
Alabama again expanding access to nation’s best pre-K program

The Alabama First Class Pre-K program is set to expand to 69 more classrooms across 30 counties
Alabama’s nationally recognized pre-K program is once again expanding, according to Gov. Kay...
Alabama’s nationally recognized pre-K program is once again expanding, according to Gov. Kay Ivey’s office and the Alabama Department of Early Childhood Education.(WBRC)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Jun. 20, 2023 at 11:07 AM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Alabama’s nationally recognized pre-K program is once again expanding, according to Gov. Kay Ivey’s office and the Alabama Department of Early Childhood Education. The Alabama First Class Pre-K program has been ranked the No. 1 program of its kind in the nation by the National Institute for Early Education Research for 17 straight years, and the latest expansion only solidifies that lead.

The expansion will initially include another 69 classrooms across 30 counties starting in the fall, allowing for another 1,200 children to take part. The list of new First Class Pre-K classrooms can be found found here.

The growth is part of the governor’s specific education initiatives that include addressing turnaround schools and high needs areas, as well as reducing wait lists for pre-k programs. The ADECE expects to fund more classrooms in areas of the state that have wait lists and other identified needs, Ivey’s office said.

“I am excited to see additional classrooms being awarded to areas of the state with low access and high rates of poverty,” Ivey said in a statement. “Providing all children, no matter their zip code, with a solid foundation in education is critical to the future success of our state.”

The program, started in 2000, is paying dividends in a state that otherwise ranks at or near the bottom of the list when it comes to education. Ivey’s office said research on the program’s long-term impacts shows that students who participated in First Class Pre-K are more likely to be successful throughout their school careers than their peers who did not participate in the program.

The program covered 5,000 of the state’s 4-year-olds in 2013. By 2021, that number had climbed to more than 22,000, according to ADECE.

“Ensuring our youngest learners have a strong start to their educational journeys is one of my top priorities for my second term,” Ivey explained. “Alabama continues to set the nationwide standard for success with the Alabama First Class Pre-K program.”

Dr. Jan Hume, Acting Secretary of the ADECE, said Alabama “continues to move toward the goal of serving 70% of Alabama’s population of 4-year-old children,” and added that “we continue to prioritize age appropriate, impactful early learning and development experiences for children and their families.”

Money to pay for the expansion is being made possible after Ivey recently signed the 2024 Education Trust Fund budget, which included an almost $12 million increase for the Office of School Readiness, which administers First Class Pre-K.

Ivey’s office said the department will continue to ensure pay parity for all First Class Pre-K teachers with the same pay raise as K-12 public school teachers in the upcoming school year.

