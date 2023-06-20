ALDOT seeks input on Statewide Transportation Improvement Program

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Alabama Department of Transportation is asking the public to give input on the 2024-2027 Statewide Transportation Improvement Program.

The program includes highway and transit systems projects including state, county, city, federal lands and tribal projects. Those projects include roadway, bridge, and other modes of transportation such as railroad, freight, public transit, bicycle, and pedestrian.

Those who would like to give their input can attend two open house public meetings; Tuesday from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Troy office at 299 Elba Highway and Thursday from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Montgomery office at 1525 Coliseum Boulevard.

During these meetings, the public can ask questions and comment on current projects.

For more information and to give feedback on the FY 2024-2027 STIP, visit www.aldotinvolved.com. The comment period will end on or around June 26, 2023.

Not reading this story on the WSFA News App? Get news alerts FASTER and FREE in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store!

Copyright 2023 WSFA. All rights reserved.