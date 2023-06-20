Central Alabama Works holds job fair for River Region

PRATTVILLE, Ala. (WSFA) - The Chamber of Commerce in Prattville, Millbrook, and Wetumpka combined forces to organize a massive hiring event.

Dozens of local employers were on hand, hoping to connect with new employees.

60 local employers shared what opportunities they had to offer to the River Region at a job fair held at Central Alabama Community College in Prattville.

“This was just a great opportunity for us to come out, meet new people, and have access to people that are actually wanting to find a new place of employment or just start a new career,” said Cassandra Alford with River Region Benefits Group.

Employers in health care, manufacturing, hospitality, construction, and more got one-on-one conversations with those looking for more work or even a new career.

One of the businesses hiring is Hyundai Power Transformers.

“We are mainly hiring for our production positions. These positions are held Monday through Friday, on Fridays eight-hour shifts. Monday through Thursday are 10-hour shifts, so we are kind of shorthanded right now, but I feel like we are a great company,” said Matthew Smith, a recruiter with Hyundai Power Transformers. “We have great benefits, so we are hiring for production positions right now.”

