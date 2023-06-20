Circus Delman coming to Montgomery

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Eastdale Mall is all set to host the Circus Delman Spectacular from June 23 through July 10.

The Circus Delman was founded in 1984 in Mexico City by Mr. Oney Del Manzano and Mrs. Aida Vazquez, along with his four children, Lorena, Jorge, Roberto, and Alberto. Their mission is to bring joy, magic, and fun to people from all over the world.

The Circus was primarily presented throughout Mexico and Central and South America but now entertains families in the United States.

