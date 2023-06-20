Advertise
Circus Delman coming to Montgomery

Circus Delman is coming to the Eastdale Mall from June 23rd through Jult 10th.
Circus Delman is coming to the Eastdale Mall from June 23rd through Jult 10th.
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Jun. 20, 2023 at 11:24 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Eastdale Mall is all set to host the Circus Delman Spectacular from June 23 through July 10.

The Circus Delman was founded in 1984 in Mexico City by Mr. Oney Del Manzano and Mrs. Aida Vazquez, along with his four children, Lorena, Jorge, Roberto, and Alberto. Their mission is to bring joy, magic, and fun to people from all over the world.

Delman Circus Founded in 1984 in Mexico City By Mr. Oney Del Manzano and Mrs. Aida...
Delman Circus Founded in 1984 in Mexico City By Mr. Oney Del Manzano and Mrs. Aida Vázquez. Along with his 4 children, Lorena, Jorge, Roberto and Alberto.

The Circus was primarily presented throughout Mexico and Central and South America but now entertains families in the United States.

For more information or to purchase tickets, click here.

