Downpours and storms return late today, last through the week

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The chance for rain and thunderstorms will stay with us through the end of the workweek. However, the overall risk of rain and storms will trend downwards once we get by Wednesday.

The other good news is the threat for severe thunderstorms is much lower going forward than it has been over the last week and a half. That is the best sentence we’ve been able to type in seemingly forever!

The first half of today will actually be entirely dry with temperatures warming into the middle and upper 80s. There will be plentiful sunshine once the early morning fog and low clouds get out of here by mid-morning.

Rain, downpours and storms are likely throughout the day Wednesday. (WSFA 12 News)

By 3 p.m. or so expect isolated to widely scattered showers and thunderstorms to pop up and move generally from north to south. A strong storm or two is possible late this afternoon and this evening. Nothing severe is currently in the forecast as the ingredients for large hail and damaging winds are not all there.

Coverage of rain and storms actually increases to 50% for the evening and overnight and remains very high around 90% tomorrow. An all-day rain event is unlikely, but there will be a solid covering of rain, downpours and storms throughout the day.

Scattered showers and thunderstorms are again possible Thursday, though the rain chance has actually come down a little bit to 50%. As a result of the rain and cloudiness, high temperatures will only warm into the lower 80s tomorrow and the lower to middle 80s Thursday. That is well below the normal of 92 degrees for late June.

A mix of sun and clouds with much lower rain chances for your weekend. (WSFA 12 News)

While we don’t completely dry out this weekend, it does appear rain chances drop to more typical summertime levels starting Friday. Of course the exact rain and storm chances will be fine tuned as we get closer to the weekend. Right now we have a 40% chance for Friday and a 20% chance both Saturday and Sunday.

With the lower chances for rain comes slightly warmer temperatures in the middle to upper 80s. Some modeling even hints at some lower 90s making a return over the weekend.

Rain and storms are possible through the end of the workweek. (WSFA 12 News)

Chances for rain and thunderstorms go right back up heading into the final week of June next week. It’s far too early to get too specific at this time, however at least medium rain coverages are back.

