Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

Ex-CNN producer sentenced to more than 19 years for luring 9-year-old into sex acts

This booking photo shows John Griffin.
This booking photo shows John Griffin.(Courtesy: Vt. State Police)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 20, 2023 at 5:08 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLINGTON, Vt. (AP) — A former CNN television producer who had pleaded guilty to luring a 9-year-old girl into illegal sexual acts was sentenced Tuesday to more than 19 years in prison and an additional 15 years of supervised release during a U.S. District Court hearing in Vermont.

John Griffin of Stamford, Connecticut, pleaded guilty in federal court in December to using interstate commerce to entice and coerce the girl to engage in sexual activity at his Vermont ski house.

As part of the 2022 plea deal, the government dropped two remaining counts of enticement of a minor against Griffin, then 45 years old.

Griffin had initially pleaded not guilty in 2021. He has been ordered to pay restitution to the victims.

According to the plea deal, Griffin met a woman on a website during the summer of 2020 and persuaded the woman to bring her daughter to his Ludlow, Vermont, ski home for sexual activity.

Griffin paid the woman and girl to fly from Nevada to Boston, picked them up and drove them to his Vermont home where the girl said Griffin sexually assaulted her, court records say.

Griffin was arrested on Dec. 10, 2021, a day after he was indicted by a grand jury. He worked for CNN for about eight years but was fired after he was arrested, according to the network.

He also cannot have contact with people under the age of 18, except in the presence of an adult who has been approved by a probation officer, and is prohibited from being in areas where children congregate, such as schools, playgrounds and theme parks, unless approved by the probation office beforehand.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

On Monday, June 19, 2023, at about 10:40 a.m., MPD and Fire Medics responded to Norman Bridge...
Woman dies after crash in Montgomery Monday
Helena man dies after rescuing daughter from rip current
Helena man dies after rescuing daughter from rip current in Panama City Beach
She says the principal for The Philadelphia High School for Girls warned students that their...
High school graduate denied diploma for dancing on stage, crowd reaction
On Monday, June 19, 2023, at about 10:40 a.m., MPD and Fire Medics responded to Norman Bridge...
Victims in separate fatal Montgomery crashes identified
The four shootings remain under investigation.
1 dead, 6 injured in separate weekend Montgomery shootings

Latest News

File - A 2023 R1T pickup truck is charged in a bay at a Rivian delivery and service center...
Tesla technology inches closer to becoming industry standard as Rivian joins its charging network
Thousands of Alabamians live in poverty and the cycle can be hard to break. A person or family...
Overcoming Poverty: Alabama among poorest states in the nation
Big Pokey performs during the birthday celebration for Z-Ro at The House of Blues in Downtown...
Big Pokey, of Houston’s legendary Screwed Up Click, dies after collapsing at Juneteenth show
Montgomery Police Department
Montgomery Police led on pursuit, 1 suspect still at large
Idaho State Police confirmed the man suspected of shooting four people to death was a neighbor.
Idaho man charged with 4 counts of murder in shooting deaths of his neighbors, including one minor