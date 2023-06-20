Governor Ivey awards $500,000 grant to Tuskegee industrial project

TUSKEGEE, Ala. (WSFA) - Governor Kay Ivey has awarded a $500,000 grant for industrial site development at a new Tier I automotive supplier plant that will employ 170 Macon County workers.

The Community Development Block Grant will provide the infrastructure needed for the $128 million plant being built by Samkee in Tuskegee’s Commerce Park. Samkee will supply Hyundai Motor Co. in Montgomery as an automobile parts supplier.

“In February, I was pleased to announce Samkee Corporation’s plans to build Tuskegee’s first auto parts manufacturer, ushering in 170 good-paying jobs,” Gov. Ivey said. “The location of Samkee in Tuskegee Commerce Park will open the door to future development in the city and in Macon County. Today, I follow that good news with more as I award a $500,000 grant to provide utility services to fully supply the needs of the plant and the industrial park.”

Grant funds will be used to expand water and sewer service to Samkee and Tuskegee Commerce Park, both located off Alabama Highway 81 and a short distance from I-85. The grant funds were made available by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development.

Samkee is a major South Korean automobile supplier, and the Tuskegee site is its first factory in the United States. Samkee will construct high-pressure, die-cast aluminum components used in automobile engines, transmissions, and electric vehicles.

The city of Tuskegee has pledged an additional $88,114 in local funding for the project.

