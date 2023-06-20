Advertise
‘Holy cow’: Escaped cow interrupts Montgomery VBS

By Brady Talbert
Published: Jun. 20, 2023 at 1:08 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - More than 200 kids were at a Montgomery church’s Vacation Bible School on Tuesday when an unexpected visitor arrived — a cow.

First, the cow made its way through EastChase. Suzanna Wasserman Edwards with the Shoppes at EastChase said they were getting ready for the grand opening of Nothing Bundt Cakes when they saw the cow walking towards Dillards. Montgomery police were called to the scene and helped the cow cross Berry Hill Road. It had been last seen in a grassy field next to Amped Fitness.

The rogue farm animal then appeared at Taylor Road Baptist Church near the EastChase shopping center. Church staff says they noticed the cow around 10 a.m.

“We were actually concerned she was going to charge through a window,” said Senior Pastor Daniel Atkins. “She was staring at people who were standing at the window and she was pawing the ground.”

The pastor says the cow stayed outside the building, never entering the lobby. The video shows the animal wagging its tail, tucking into a corner of the church.

The church’s VBS theme was “Twists & Turns,” that’s exactly what played out outside as crews tried to wrangle the cow.

A humane officer can be seen on video with a lasso.

The pastor says a “cowboy with ALEA” later showed up, roped the animal, and took it away.

It’s a story that can only leave you saying, “Holy cow.”

Copyright 2023 WSFA. All rights reserved.

'Holy cow' Escaped cow interrupts Montgomery VBS.
