Houston County voting official removed amid cheating allegations

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Houston County voter registrar Dorothy Robbins was removed from her position amid allegations of wrongdoings, according to Alabama Secretary of State Wes Allen.

“We simply will not allow someone who has operated in this manner to continue to serve as a member of the Board of Registrars,” Allen said. “We took the appropriate action in light of the circumstances.”

He said Robbins committed the following allegations:

Processed voter registration forms without signatures from the voters

Made registrants active who had been convicted of disqualifying felony convictions

Issued photo identification to non-registered voters, including individuals who had committed disqualifying felonies

Registered a voter at her home address who does not reside there

Processed voter registration forms without the required sign-off of a second registrar

State Auditor Jim Zeigler appointed Robbins in August, four months before he left office after serving two terms.

In an updated response to the allegations Robbins told News4, “Wes Allen and I will face God’s Judgement Day and, like everything else in life, God will then straighten all matters out to God’s own perfect way.”

