Interviews begin in search for next Autauga Co. Schools superintendent

AUTAUGA COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - School board members will begin interviewing the first round of candidates vying to become Autauga County Schools’ next superintendent Thursday.

The public interviews will begin Thursday at 10 a.m. at the Chapter One Center on South Washington Street in Prattville. District leaders say that people will be able to hear first-hand from the candidates looking to be the next leader of the school system.

According to the Autauga County Schools’ website, each candidate will be asked a series of questions and each interview shouldn’t last longer than an hour.

“We want everyone to attend, talk to your board members, and really be a part of this process,” said Autauga County School Board Chairman Kim Crockett.

The public is invited to attend, but no questions or comments will be taken from the floor. The interviews will be recorded and posted on the school system’s website and social media accounts for those who can’t attend.

Former Autauga County Schools’ Superintendent Tim Tidmore announced he was retiring in March, former Autauga County Schools’ Superintendent Tim Tidmore announced he was retiring. Tidmore served as the district’s top administrator for two years. Dr. Daniel Boyd took over as the interim superintendent and has been guiding the hiring process.

Officials plan to announce the new superintendent on June 29 publicly. Once the new person is hired, Boyd plans to officially retire.

Not reading this story on the WSFA News App? Get news alerts FASTER and FREE in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store!

Copyright 2023 WSFA. All rights reserved.