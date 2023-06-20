Advertise
Montgomery Humane Shelter overloaded, cuts adoption prices

Montgomery Humane Society cat. NOTE this is a file photo and the cat pictured may not be...
Montgomery Humane Society cat. NOTE this is a file photo and the cat pictured may not be available for adoption.(Source: Montgomery Humane Society)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Jun. 20, 2023 at 12:06 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Montgomery Humane Shelter says it is full and hopes reduced adoption prices will help animals find a forever home.

According to the shelter, they are full of puppies, adult dogs and kittens.

The shelter is encouraging people to adopt by reducing adoption fees for all cats, kittens, puppies and adult dogs over 30 pounds to $50.00.

Anyone interested in adopting can learn more from the Montgomery Humane Society website or by calling 334-409-0622.

