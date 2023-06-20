Advertise
Montgomery Police led on pursuit, 1 suspect still at large

Montgomery Police Department
Montgomery Police Department(Source: WSFA 12 News)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Jun. 20, 2023 at 6:13 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Montgomery Police were led on a pursuit that ended on Old Selma Road with one suspect in custody and another still at large.

According to MPD, on Tuesday around 3:30 p.m., MPD attempted to conduct a traffic stop in the 4000 block of Eastdale Circle on a stolen vehicle. The vehicle refused to stop, and a pursuit ensued.

Multiple MPD units, along with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency Aviation Unit, and the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office, the pursuit ended in the 6600 block of Old Selma Road.

MPD chased the suspects on foot and was successful in capturing one suspect. However, after an extensive search, one suspect was successful in eluding police and is still at large.

No further information is available at this time.

