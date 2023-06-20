Advertise
Nothing Bundt Cakes opening Tuesday in EastChase

Nothing Bundt Cakes is officially opening at the Shoppes at EastChase.
Nothing Bundt Cakes is officially opening at the Shoppes at EastChase.
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Jun. 20, 2023 at 7:44 AM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Nothing Bundt Cakes is officially opening Tuesday at the Shoppes at EastChase.

The national bakery chain is holding its grand opening on Tuesday at 11 a.m. Located near Pandora, the location is the first for the Montgomery area.

Nothing Bundt Cakes specializes in handcrafted Bundt cakes for several occasions, including birthdays, graduations and weddings. They also offer 40 unique designs and 10 delicious flavors.

Following the grand opening, special events have been planned for this weekend.

On Friday, 20 percent of the day’s sales will be donated to the Boys and Girls Club of the River Region. Then, on Saturday, guests 18 and older will receive one free Confetti Bundlet while supplies last.

“Nothing Bundt Cakes fits perfectly here at The Shoppes,” said Sidney Carol Barnhardt, Marketing Associate for The Shoppes. “They are one of several new tenants coming to Eastchase for the whole family to enjoy!”

You can visit Nothing Bundt Cakes Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

