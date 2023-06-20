Overcoming Poverty: Alabama among poorest states in the nation

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Thousands of Alabamians live in poverty, and the cycle can be hard to break. A person or family living in poverty lacks resources for a certain standard of living. There are a wide range of social, economic and political causes and effects.

“We have the best college football programs in the country. Alabama fans expect a national championship every year, but timeout when it comes to poverty,” said Equal Justice Initiative Founder Bryan Stevenson.

A multi-colored map from the U.S. Department of Agriculture shows the varying rates of poverty across America. The deeper the shade of red, the higher the state’s poverty rate. Right in the center of the Deep South sits Alabama with a rate of 16.3 percent, the nation’s sixth poorest behind Washington, D.C. and four other states.

Thousands of Alabamians live in poverty, and the cycle can be hard to break. A person or family living in poverty lacks resources for a certain standard of living. There are a wide range of social, economic and political causes and effects. (N/A)

“We don’t expect to do better than have the highest rates of poverty in the country,” said Stevenson, “and that low expectation, I think, dooms many people in this state in ways that it shouldn’t.”

The U.S. Census Bureau, as of 2022, categorizes a family of four earning less than $29,000 a year as one living in poverty.

Rhonda Mann is the executive director of VOICES for Alabama’s Children, which publishes the Kids Count Databook annually.

One of the statistics that VOICES tracks is a five-year average for poverty, and it shows that 47% of the state’s children live not just in poverty but in extreme poverty.

READ MORE ON THIS SPECIAL SERIES Raising the Bar: Overcoming Poverty in Alabama WSFA 12 News is launching a new, multipart series that aims to tackle Alabama’s persistent issues with poverty.

“So families making $13,100 a year or less are considered extreme poverty,” Mann explained. “I can’t even fathom to imagine how they make ends meet.”

During the pandemic, some families were able to lift themselves out of poverty due to pandemic-era Social Safety Net benefits like the COVID stimulus checks, expanded health care coverage, and Paycheck Protection Program, or PPP Loans.

But the future, Mann says, is unpredictable.

“How it’s going to impact families and children in poverty, will that increase as federal dollars go away or were families able to lift themselves out of poverty?” Mann asked.

A large percentage of people living in poverty in Alabama are found in the River Region and the historically poor Black Belt, which is partially made up of the 15 most rural counties in the state. “And in rural areas, you typically have fewer resources,” Mann pointed out.

For example, nearly 30 percent of Macon County lives in poverty while the more urban Elmore County reports an 11% poverty rate.

“We’ve said this for years that poverty doesn’t have to define a child,” Mann stated, “access to resources, access to programs that can help them be where they need to be.”

In our next “Raising the Bar: Overcoming Poverty in Alabama” report, we sit down with state and community leaders to discuss efforts being made break the generational cycle that keeps families in poverty.

Not reading this story on the WSFA News App? Get news alerts FASTER and FREE in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store!

Copyright 2023 WSFA. All rights reserved.