Overcoming Poverty - An Alabama resources guide

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - WSFA 12 News is launching a new, multipart series that aims to tackle Alabama’s persistent issues with poverty. You’ll find these reports on overcoming poverty in multiple WSFA 12 newscasts and at wsfa.com/overcomingpoverty.

We also want to provide viewers with a resource guide to help combat poverty. Below, you’ll find links to a number of different places that can offer assistance.

POVERTY ASSISTANCE RESOURCES Alabama Family Assistance The Family Assistance Program provides temporary cash assistance for basic needs for low income families with children under age 18. Alabama Food Assistance The Food Stamp Program’s purpose is to end hunger and improve nutrition by providing monthly benefits to eligible low-income households to help them buy the food they need for good health. Alabama Jobs Program The JOBS Program, DHR’s welfare to work program, provides services and work support to parents receiving cash assistance to help them find and retain employment. WIC Program The WIC program aims to safeguard the health of low-income women, infants, and children up to age 5 who are at nutrition risk. Alabama Family Central This program makes finding education, healthcare, child services and family resources fast and easy. Family Coaches Program This program helps individuals gain greater self-reliance through employment and enhanced life skills. It offers direct services that include a clearinghouse for funds to assist with medical and dental needs, and an automobile donation program that provides vehicles to selected Alabama families. Lifeline and Link-up benefits Need help paying your phone bill? You can get help though this program, if eligible. Sobra Medicaid SOBRA Medicaid is a health care coverage program that helps pay medical bills. This program is for children and teens under the age of 19 as well as pregnant women. SenioRx low-cost prescriptions A program for Alabamians age 55 and older, as well as those with disabilities, who are diagnosed with chronic medical conditions requiring daily medication. All Kids Insurance for Children ALL Kids is a low-cost, comprehensive healthcare coverage program for eligible children under age 19.

Not reading this story on the WSFA News App? Get news alerts FASTER and FREE in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store!

Copyright 2023 WSFA. All rights reserved.