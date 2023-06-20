Advertise
Overcoming Poverty - An Alabama resources guide

There are many resources available to those seeking to ease the affects of poverty in Alabama.
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Jun. 20, 2023 at 4:38 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - WSFA 12 News is launching a new, multipart series that aims to tackle Alabama’s persistent issues with poverty. You’ll find these reports on overcoming poverty in multiple WSFA 12 newscasts and at wsfa.com/overcomingpoverty.

We also want to provide viewers with a resource guide to help combat poverty. Below, you’ll find links to a number of different places that can offer assistance.

POVERTY ASSISTANCE RESOURCES
Alabama Family Assistance

The Family Assistance Program provides temporary cash assistance for basic needs for low income families with children under age 18.

Alabama Food Assistance

The Food Stamp Program’s purpose is to end hunger and improve nutrition by providing monthly benefits to eligible low-income households to help them buy the food they need for good health.

Alabama Jobs Program

The JOBS Program, DHR’s welfare to work program, provides services and work support to parents receiving cash assistance to help them find and retain employment.

WIC Program

The WIC program aims to safeguard the health of low-income women, infants, and children up to age 5 who are at nutrition risk.

Alabama Family Central

This program makes finding education, healthcare, child services and family resources fast and easy.

Family Coaches Program

This program helps individuals gain greater self-reliance through employment and enhanced life skills. It offers direct services that include a clearinghouse for funds to assist with medical and dental needs, and an automobile donation program that provides vehicles to selected Alabama families.

Lifeline and Link-up benefits

Need help paying your phone bill? You can get help though this program, if eligible.

Sobra Medicaid

SOBRA Medicaid is a health care coverage program that helps pay medical bills. This program is for children and teens under the age of 19 as well as pregnant women.

SenioRx low-cost prescriptions

A program for Alabamians age 55 and older, as well as those with disabilities, who are diagnosed with chronic medical conditions requiring daily medication.

All Kids Insurance for Children

ALL Kids is a low-cost, comprehensive healthcare coverage program for eligible children under age 19.

Child Care Financial Assistance

Subsidized child care makes it possible for parents to work or attend school, and thereby meet their goals of self-sufficiency.

Free/Reduced Price School Meals Program

Schools send school meal applications home at the beginning of each school year. However, you may apply for school meals any time during the school year by submitting an application.

Low Income Household Water Assistance Program

Alabama’s LIHWAP provides relief assistance to four priority groups.

River Region United Way

This includes a list of more than 80 agencies supported by the RRUW

Project SHARE

A program in partnership with the Salvation Army, Project SHARE helps pay the wintertime energy bills of low-income Alabamians who are age 60 or older and/or disabled.

Alabama Weatherization Assistance Program

The mission is to reduce energy costs for low-income households, particularly for the elderly, people with disabilities and families with children, by improving the energy efficiency of their homes.

Legal Services Alabama

The LSA law firm provides free, client-centered, civil legal advocacy to low-income Alabamians.

Free Tax Preparation Service

The River Region United Way is partnering with Impact Alabama to offer free tax preparation services to qualified working families.

Free books for children

Dolly Parton's Imagination Library brings high-quality children's books directly to enrolled children in Autauga, Elmore, Lowndes, Macon, and Montgomery counties.

