Tropics are very active in an unusual spot for June

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Tropical systems are not unusual to get in June somewhere in the Atlantic Basin. They can certainly happen, but they are not overly common. That is especially true for the middle of the Atlantic Ocean.

That just so happens to be where we have two different systems being monitored by the National Hurricane Center right now.

The tropical waters are running warmer than normal for this time of year. (WSFA 12 News)

The first of the two is Tropical Storm Bret. It is a weak tropical storm with maximum sustained wind speeds remaining near 40 mph. It is forecast to continue tracking westward toward the Caribbean Sea.

Fortunately the forecast no longer has Bret strengthening into a hurricane. A few models do still suggest a hurricane is possible later this week. That would be considered unlikely at this point, though.

Tropical Storm Bret is forecast to move westward, but not gain too much strength thanks to wind shear. (WSFA 12 News)

What models do agree on is the movement into the Caribbean. Nearly every single model has Bret -- at varying strengths -- moving westward across the Caribbean over the weekend. After that it’s completely unknown what happens with Bret.

Don’t let anyone make you think they know where Bret will ultimately end up. The truth is nobody knows that at this point in time. It’s completely possible that Bret fizzles out while traversing the Caribbean. It’s also possible Bret makes it through the Caribbean and gets closer to Central America.

Only time will tell as models are not in full agreement with respect to Bret’s long-range path and strength.

Invest 93L behind Tropical Storm Bret will likely strengthen into at least a tropical depression and curve out to sea. (WSFA 12 News)

Then there’s the system right behind Bret -- dubbed Invest 93L. An invest is a designated area of weather being monitored for potential tropical cyclone development. So you could say the National Hurricane Center is watching this one closely.

Invest 93L has a “high” chance at becoming at least a tropical depression over the next few days. It’s possible it becomes a named storm, in which case it will get the name Cindy.

Getting a third named storm before June ends is definitely not something we see all too often. Typically activity doesn’t begin to really get going in the Atlantic until late July or even August.

Two names have been knocked off the list for 2023 in the Atlantic Basin. (WSFA 12 News)

This is 2023 though, so Mother Nature doesn’t play by the rules. We’ve seen that with the recent stretch of severe weather plaguing Alabama and the rest of the Deep South.

After Cindy will be Don, Emily, Franklin, Gert, Harold, Idalia, Jose, Katia, Lee, Margot, Nigel, Ophelia, Philippe, Rina, Sean, Tammy, Vince, and Whitney.

Remember that it only takes one storm for it to be a bad year for you. So regardless of how many named storms we see, it could be an active year for the Gulf Coast if a storm hits.

Be sure to be prepared, have a plan in place in the event that a storm heads your way and have your hurricane kit ready to go!

Not reading this story on the WSFA News App? Get news alerts FASTER and FREE in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store!

Copyright 2023 WSFA. All rights reserved.