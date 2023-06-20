Victims in separate fatal Montgomery crashes identified

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery police have identified the victims of two separate crashes.

According to Montgomery police, Kedric Hollenquest, 43, of Kellyton, was fatally injured Saturday when his bike collided with a vehicle in the area of Vaughn Road and Sturbridge Drive.

The second fatal crash happened Monday in the area of Norman Bridge Road and Lynwood Drive. Christian Livingston, 30, was killed in the single-vehicle crash, police said.

Pictures from the second crash scene show an overturned vehicle and a power pole cut in half and lying in the roadway.

On Monday, June 19, 2023, at about 10:40 a.m., MPD and Fire Medics responded to Norman Bridge Road at Lynwood Drive in reference to a single-vehicle traffic accident that resulted in a fatality. (WSFA 12 News)

Additional details about these fatal crashes have not been publicly released.

