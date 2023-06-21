5 candidates vying to be superintendent of Autauga County Schools

AUTAUGA COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - Autauga County Schools has announced the five candidates vying to be the next superintendent.

According to the school system, those candidates are:

John Barge, Ed.D. William Bergeron, Ph.D. Michele Edwards, Ed.D. Fred Rayfield, Ed.D. Lyman Woodfin

Details about each candidate can be found by going to this link on the Autauga County Schools website.

Public interviews are set to take place Thursday at 10 a.m. at the Chapter One Center on South Washington Street in Prattville. Each candidate will be asked a series of questions and each interview shouldn’t last longer than an hour.

District leaders say that people will be able to hear first-hand from the candidates looking to be the next leader of the school system.

“We want everyone to attend, talk to your board members, and really be a part of this process,” said Autauga County School Board Chairman Kim Crockett.

The public is invited to attend, but no questions or comments will be taken from the floor. The interviews will be recorded and posted on the school system’s website and social media accounts for those who can’t attend.

Former Autauga County Schools’ Superintendent Tim Tidmore announced he was retiring in March, former Autauga County Schools’ Superintendent Tim Tidmore announced he was retiring. Tidmore served as the district’s top administrator for two years. Dr. Daniel Boyd took over as the interim superintendent and has been guiding the hiring process.

Officials plan to announce the new superintendent on June 29 publicly. Once the new person is hired, Boyd plans to officially retire.

Not reading this story on the WSFA News App? Get news alerts FASTER and FREE in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store!

Copyright 2023 WSFA. All rights reserved.