Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

Air University Innovation Accelerator partners with Johns Hopkins for public workshop

Air University Innovation Accelerator is collaborating with Johns Hopkins to help find ways to...
Air University Innovation Accelerator is collaborating with Johns Hopkins to help find ways to turn good ideas into reality. It’s hosting a workshop called “Back to the Future: Innovating in Times of Uncertainty and Disruption” at the MGMWerx building on Commerce Street.((Source: WSFA 12 News))
By Bethany Davis
Published: Jun. 21, 2023 at 5:28 AM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Air University Innovation Accelerator is collaborating with Johns Hopkins to help find ways to turn good ideas into reality.

The workshop is called “Back to the Future: Innovating in Times of Uncertainty and Disruption” and it’s being held at the MGMWerx building on Commerce Street.

The goal is to challenge those who attend to push past the standard process of problem-solving to conceptualize and prepare for the unknown using the framework of Futures Literacy. The workshop is open to military personnel and community members, anyone who might find themselves exploring the idea of “what if”. There’s no cost to attend. Find more information about it at this website.

Air University Innovation Accelerator is developing a state-of-the-art facility at the Kress Building in downtown Montgomery to continue and build on the idea behind this workshop - to move ideas and concepts into the prototype stage and assist in advancing national security.

The facility is set to open in the Fall.

Not reading this story on the WSFA News App? Get news alerts FASTER and FREE in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store!

Copyright 2023 WSFA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

On Monday, June 19, 2023, at about 10:40 a.m., MPD and Fire Medics responded to Norman Bridge...
Victims in separate fatal Montgomery crashes identified
A rogue cow showed up to a Montgomery church’s VBS Tuesday morning.
‘Holy cow’: Escaped cow interrupts Montgomery VBS
Montgomery Police Department
Montgomery police led on pursuit, 1 suspect still at large
On Monday, June 19, 2023, at about 10:40 a.m., MPD and Fire Medics responded to Norman Bridge...
Woman dies after crash in Montgomery Monday
Nothing Bundt Cakes is officially open at the Shoppes at EastChase.
Nothing Bundt Cakes opens in EastChase

Latest News

Alabama has one of the highest rates of poverty in the country. "It’s not just giving people...
Overcoming Poverty: What is Alabama doing to fix the issues?
The Montgomery mayor says he is disappointed the city council has not done more to rename...
Montgomery mayor calls on city council to rename streets with Confederate names
Overcoming Poverty: What is Alabama doing to fix the issues?
Montgomery Police Department's 2022 CrimeStopper of the Year announced