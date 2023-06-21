Air University Innovation Accelerator partners with Johns Hopkins for public workshop

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Air University Innovation Accelerator is collaborating with Johns Hopkins to help find ways to turn good ideas into reality.

The workshop is called “Back to the Future: Innovating in Times of Uncertainty and Disruption” and it’s being held at the MGMWerx building on Commerce Street.

The goal is to challenge those who attend to push past the standard process of problem-solving to conceptualize and prepare for the unknown using the framework of Futures Literacy. The workshop is open to military personnel and community members, anyone who might find themselves exploring the idea of “what if”. There’s no cost to attend. Find more information about it at this website.

Air University Innovation Accelerator is developing a state-of-the-art facility at the Kress Building in downtown Montgomery to continue and build on the idea behind this workshop - to move ideas and concepts into the prototype stage and assist in advancing national security.

The facility is set to open in the Fall.

