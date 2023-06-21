Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

Brantley man charged after woman killed, child hurt in head-on crash

Lucas Johnson is charged with first-degree assault and reckless murder following a deadly...
Lucas Johnson is charged with first-degree assault and reckless murder following a deadly weekend crash in Crenshaw County.(Source: Crenshaw County Sheriff's Office)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Jun. 21, 2023 at 3:45 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CRENSHAW COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - A Brantley man has been arrested and charged with first-degree assault and reckless murder following a deadly weekend crash, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency.

Lucas M. Johnson, 20, was taken to the Crenshaw County Jail around noon Tuesday where he was charged. His arrest follows a two-vehicle crash that happened around 8 a.m. Sunday on Crenshaw County 57, about seven miles north of Brantley.

ALEA investigators stated that Johnson was driving a 2007 Chevy Silverado that collided head-on with a 2018 Nissan Rogue driven by Lakenya B. Anderson, 40, also of Brantley. Anderson was pronounced dead on the scene. An unnamed 12-year-old passenger in her vehicle was taken to an area hospital for treatment of undisclosed injuries.

The crash remains under investigation by ALEA’s Highway Patrol Division.

Not reading this story on the WSFA News App? Get news alerts FASTER and FREE in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store!

Copyright 2023 WSFA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

On Monday, June 19, 2023, at about 10:40 a.m., MPD and Fire Medics responded to Norman Bridge...
Victims in separate fatal Montgomery crashes identified
A rogue cow showed up to a Montgomery church’s VBS Tuesday morning.
‘Holy cow’: Escaped cow interrupts Montgomery VBS
Tropical Storm Bret will likely struggle once it moves closer to the Caribbean Sea.
Tropics are very active in an unusual spot for June
Montgomery Police Department
Montgomery police led on pursuit, 1 suspect still at large
Prattville police are looking for Rufus Lee Smith.
Missing man sought in Prattville located

Latest News

Tim Tebow will be speaking in Montgomery on August 3rd, 2023.
Tim Tebow to speak in Montgomery
FILE - The exam is designed to measure basic skills in math and reading.
Math and reading scores for American 13-year-olds plunge to lowest levels in decades
Cavaria Latre Devon May
U.S. Marshals searching for wanted Montgomery man
A man has been charged after leading Montgomery officers in a pursuit early Monday morning.
Man charged after pursuit with Montgomery police