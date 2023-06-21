Clear backpacks will not be required at Autauga County schools

PRATTVILLE, Ala. (WSFA) – Autauga County students will not be required to have a clear backpack for the 2023-2024 school year.

The updated decision was posted on the Autauga County Schools’ social media pages this week.

During a meeting In February, the Autauga County School Board passed a clear backpack policy. Board members voted on the new policy after a gun was found in a backpack at Prattville Junior High School. Parents packed that meeting calling for change.

In the latest post on the Autauga County School’s Facebook page, officials said that the interim superintendent Dr. Daniel Boyd said the decision to reverse the policy came after a recent survey.

“Autauga County Schools will not require clear bags for the upcoming school year. During last week’s board meeting, Dr. Boyd, ACS’ Interim Superintendent, cited recent survey data from the district’s parents and students, indicating an overwhelming majority are against the policy and believe in more effective safety measures, including metal detectors, which are in the works, along with updated security cameras,” the Facebook said.

School officials have previously discussed looking at funding and investigating ways to get more metal detectors into Autauga County Schools.

Not reading this story on the WSFA News App? Get news alerts FASTER and FREE in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store!

Copyright 2023 WSFA. All rights reserved.