Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

Creola man arrested for allegedly recording child in the bathroom

Now, investigators are trying to figure out if there are more victims.
Creola man arrested for allegedly recording child in the bathroom
Creola man arrested for allegedly recording child in the bathroom(Mobile Metro Jail)
By Ariel Mallory
Published: Jun. 20, 2023 at 9:24 PM CDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SATSUMA, Ala. (WALA) - A Creola man is accused of recording a 12-year-old using the bathroom.

Satsuma Police arrested 24-year-old Prentice Wimbley Saturday at the Pilot Gas Station off U.S. Highway 43.

Now, investigators are trying to figure out if there are more victims.

Sergeant Troy Willcutt says typically when things like this happen, it’s happened before.

Willcutt says Wimbley stuck his cell phone under a bathroom stall and recorded the child.

According to court documents the victim is a 12-year-old boy from Louisiana.

Sergeant Willcutt says Wimbley isn’t an employee at the gas station.

Jail records show this is Wimbley’s first time being booked into Metro Jail.

He’s charged with aggravated criminal surveillance, and investigators say more charges could be pending.

Wimbley is scheduled for an arraignment Wednesday and is ordered to have no contact with the alleged victim.

His bond is set at $5,000.

This investigation is ongoing. More details will be released once they become available.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

On Monday, June 19, 2023, at about 10:40 a.m., MPD and Fire Medics responded to Norman Bridge...
Victims in separate fatal Montgomery crashes identified
A rogue cow showed up to a Montgomery church’s VBS Tuesday morning.
‘Holy cow’: Escaped cow interrupts Montgomery VBS
Montgomery Police Department
Montgomery police led on pursuit, 1 suspect still at large
On Monday, June 19, 2023, at about 10:40 a.m., MPD and Fire Medics responded to Norman Bridge...
Woman dies after crash in Montgomery Monday
Tropical Storm Bret will likely struggle once it moves closer to the Caribbean Sea.
Tropics are very active in an unusual spot for June

Latest News

Autauga County Schools
5 candidates vying to be superintendent of Autauga County Schools
Located at 1100 Maxwell Boulevard and easily accessible via I-65, this world-class recreational...
Montgomery Whitewater gearing up for grand opening festival
Source: WBRC video
UPDATE: Oxford fire victims identified by Calhoun Co. Coroner
Prattville police searching for missing man
Clear backpacks will not be required at Autauga Co. schools