Man charged after pursuit with Montgomery police

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A man has been charged after leading Montgomery officers in a pursuit early Monday morning.

According to court records, Kenneth James Robinson Jr. is charged with eluding law enforcement using a vehicle as well as fleeing from a vehicle on foot.

An arrest affidavit shows the incident began around 12:39 a.m. in the area of Narrow Lane Road and the E. South Boulevard. Officers spotted a 2003 GMC Yukon matching the description of a lookout for a person who was wanted for assault first and discharging a firearm into an occupied dwelling. When the officer attempted to pull over the vehicle, it fled prompting a pursuit.

The vehicle ultimately stopped in the area of Large Road and the suspect ran from the vehicle, court records say. A short time later, the suspect was taken into custody.

Following the arrest, Robinson was taken into custody and charged. He was transported to the Montgomery County Detention Facility and placed under $11,000 bail.

