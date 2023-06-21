Prattville police searching for missing man

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Prattville police are asking for the public’s help locating a missing man.

According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, Rufus Lee Smith, 78, was last seen Tuesday around 9 p.m. in the Perdido area. He may be driving a silver Honda Odyssey with Alabama Tag 4A01RDD.

Smith may be living with a condition that would impair his judgment, ALEA added.

If you know of Smith’s whereabouts or if you have seen him, please call the Prattville Police Department at 334-595-0208.

