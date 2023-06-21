Advertise
Montgomery mayor calls on city council to rename streets with Confederate names

By Brady Talbert
Published: Jun. 20, 2023 at 10:25 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Montgomery mayor says he is disappointed the city council has not done more to rename streets that are currently named after Confederate leaders and segregationists.

“Symbols matter in this community, and those that need to be addressed need to be changed to fit where we are, and more importantly, where we want to go,” said Mayor Steven Reed.

In 2021, the Montgomery City Council unanimously approved the renaming of Jeff Davis Avenue to Fred D. Gray Avenue, in honor of the longtime civil rights attorney.

In March 2022, the mayor says a committee of local historians and professors proposed further name changes, but the council has failed to act.

“I thought that it was really ironic that the day after Juneteenth, we had not addressed that in well over a year, almost a year and a half,” Reed said.

The committee suggested renaming streets bearing the name of Robert E. Lee, George Wallace, and more.

Councilman “CC” Calhoun says the council has not made it a priority, but he says that could change.

“I don’t have a problem with bringing that up, bringing it before a full council, and let’s talk about the things that we can do,” Calhoun said. “We just need to get it back up.”

The mayor says it is not just symbolism, he urges the council to also take more substantial action on issues ranging from court reform, and health care, to economic development.

The city makes millions of dollars each year off its hotel tax.

Many of those tourists are visiting civil rights locations, and the mayor does not want to profit off those historic sites without also making progress.

Montgomery Public Schools recently approved name changes for two high schools named after members of the Confederacy. The mayor praised that decision.

