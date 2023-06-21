Montgomery Whitewater gearing up for grand opening festival

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery Whitewater is gearing up for its grand opening festival! The festival is set to take place the first full weekend in July.

According to Montgomery Whitewater, the festival will include whitewater rafting and kayaking, a 5K and fun run, national kayaking competition, live music performances and more. It is being presented by Hyundai Motor Manufacturing Alabama.

“Hyundai is a world-class auto manufacturer, and this is a truly unique, world-class recreational facility that’s going to have major impact on quality of life,” said Dr. Scott Posey, public relations manager at Hyundai Motor Manufacturing Alabama. “What’s great for the River Region is great for HMMA and our nearly 4,000 employees and their families. We are proud to be a part of this long-anticipated celebration.”

While the grand opening events are free to attend, water activities must be purchased in advance online or in-person at the park. A $10 parking fee will be in effect from 3:30 p.m. on Friday until 6 p.m. on Sunday.

For a complete schedule of grand opening events and daily water activity departures or to learn more about Montgomery Whitewater, please visit www.montgomerywhitewater.com. For information on the corporate raft race contact info@montgomerywhitewater.com.

Opening weekend gold sponsors are the Coca-Cola Bottling Company UNITED, Inc., Alabama Power, JESCO Construction, Inc., Cloward H2O, Liquid Design, Goodwyn Mills Cawood and the Montgomery Area Chamber of Commerce. Bresco is the silver sponsor, and the cooperative district partners include Montgomery County, the City of Montgomery and Poarch Band of Creek Indians.

