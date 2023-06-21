Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

Overcoming Poverty: What is Alabama doing to fix the issues?

This is one part in a multipart series called “Raising the Bar” Overcoming Poverty in Alabama”
WSFA 12 News political reporter Erin Davis sat down with state and community leaders to learn more about the efforts to break the cycle of poverty.
By Erin Davis
Published: Jun. 20, 2023 at 10:29 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Alabama has one of the highest rates of poverty in the country. People living in poverty lack certain means to reach a standard of living, as we showed you in Part One of our special, multipart series “Raising the Bar: Overcoming Poverty in Alabama.”

“The Black Belt region is a region that’s under-resourced. We have limited financial capability to address poverty, but poverty results in quality of life issues,” explains Lance LeFleur, who serves as the director of Alabama’s Department of Environmental Management, or ADEM.

He says ADEM works to address those issues with state funding, loans, and grant programs with the biggest impact on life coming in the form of water and sewer issues across the economically depressed area.

“The soils in that area don’t perk. You have low population density, which means that the public wastewater systems can’t reach out to individual homes,” LeFleur explained. “And then you have the endemic poverty situation that’s been in place there for generations.”

READ MORE ON THIS SPECIAL SERIES
Raising the Bar: Overcoming Poverty in Alabama

WSFA 12 News is launching a new, multipart series that aims to tackle Alabama’s persistent issues with poverty.

Overcoming Poverty in Alabama

Over the last two years, Alabama has allocated more than $7 million to install residential septic systems to provide clean sewage management to Black Belt residents, but even then “the cycle of poverty is a very difficult cycle to break,” LeFleur says.

As the state does its part, Montgomery-based Equal Justice Initiative Founder Bryan Stevenson is doing his. He launched an anti-poverty initiative less than a year ago.

“It’s not just giving people money,” Stevenson said. “It’s also giving them space, to communicate their problems, to talk about their problems, to be seen to be heard.”

EJI’s founder has three goals in mind. His first is to provide hunger relief. The second is to settle fines and fees that people living in poverty have a harder time paying, and to end in adverse consequences if those fines remain unpaid.

“We have a lot of people in the state whose lives are disrupted because they can’t pay fines and fees. They have misdemeanor tickets. They didn’t pay their garbage bill,” Stevenson explained.

Stevenson’s third effort to beat poverty includes providing health care.

“We’re going to provide quality health screenings to people coming out of jails and prisons, primarily, but to other people who are in need,” said Stevenson.

Stevenson’s program is in its infancy but progress is being made across private and public sectors to support Alabamians living in poverty.

Not reading this story on the WSFA News App? Get news alerts FASTER and FREE in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store!

Copyright 2023 WSFA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

On Monday, June 19, 2023, at about 10:40 a.m., MPD and Fire Medics responded to Norman Bridge...
Woman dies after crash in Montgomery Monday
Helena man dies after rescuing daughter from rip current
Helena man dies after rescuing daughter from rip current in Panama City Beach
On Monday, June 19, 2023, at about 10:40 a.m., MPD and Fire Medics responded to Norman Bridge...
Victims in separate fatal Montgomery crashes identified
A rogue cow showed up to a Montgomery church’s VBS Tuesday morning.
‘Holy cow’: Escaped cow interrupts Montgomery VBS
She says the principal for The Philadelphia High School for Girls warned students that their...
High school graduate denied diploma for dancing on stage, crowd reaction

Latest News

Overcoming Poverty: What is Alabama doing to fix the issues?
Thousands of Alabamians live in poverty and the cycle can be hard to break. A person or family...
Overcoming Poverty: Alabama among poorest states in the nation
Overcoming Poverty: How bad is poverty in Alabama?
There are many resources available to those seeking to ease the affects of poverty in Alabama.
Overcoming Poverty: An Alabama resources guide